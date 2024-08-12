Watch Sturgill Simpson Play “If The Sun Never Rises Again” Live For The First Time At Outside Lands

After pledging that he was finished releasing Sturgill Simpson albums, Simpson returned this year with a new LP called Passage Du Desir under the name Johnny Blue Skies. It was quite good. And after playing a warmup show Friday in San Francisco, his first live performance in three years, the country-rock singer-songwriter closed out the city’s Outside Lands festival Sunday night.

Simpson gave a live debut to just one Johnny Blue Skies song at Friday’s club gig, “Right Kind Of Dream.” Sunday at Outside Lands, he played that one again and brought one more Passage Du Desir song to the stage for the first time. This time it was “If The Sun Never Rises Again.” Simpson and his band also played Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” among other covers.

Below, find a video of the full performance, plus the setlist via setlist.fm. “Right Kind Of Dream” begins around 15:45, while “If The Sun Never Rises Again” begins just after the 48-minute mark.

TRACKLIST:

“Railroad Of Sin”

“Brace For Impact (Live A Little)” (with “China Cat Sunflower” tease)

“A Good Look”

“Right Kind Of Dream”

“All Said And Done”

“Welcome To Earth (Pollywog)”

“It Ain’t All Flowers”

“The Promise”

“A Whiter Shade Of Pale”

“Life Of Sin”

“Living The Dream”

“If The Sun Never Rises Again”

“All Around You”

“Best Clockmaker On Mars”

“I Don’t Mind”

“Fastest Horse In Town”

“Turtles All The Way Down”

“Long White Line”

“Call To Arms”