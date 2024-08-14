We’re less than a month out from Nilüfer Yanya’s new album My Method Actor, and a fourth advance song from the album has surfaced. Joining “Like I Say (I runaway),” “Method Actor,” and “Call It Love” is “Mutations.” The song is centered on Yanya’s low-key vocal delivery and built around an airy, melancholy chord progression, yet it hits hard thanks to a lot of frenetic bass and drum action. It has a bit of latter-day Radiohead to it.

A word from Yanya on the subject:

“Mutations” deals with change brought about by circumstance. This is not the phoenix rising from the ashes but the subtle change that happens constantly as millions of tiny decisions and actions shape your being. It’s kind of like survival, for me. Less of a transformation and more something that’s born out of your environment and surroundings, that you need to do to survive. Mutation is just something you have to go through- you have to evolve.

Below, watch the “Mutation” video, directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel.

My Method Actor is out 9/13 on Ninja Tune.