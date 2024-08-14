The Jesus Lizard – “Moto(R)”

The once-again-reunited Jesus Lizard will return in September with Rack, their first new album in over a quarter-century. We named their comeback song “Hide & Seek” one of the Best Songs Of The Week, and its follow-up single “Alexis Feels Sick” was good too. And today, the Jesus Lizard have shared another one called “Moto(R).”

“Moto(R)” is another dose of fiery, melodic post-hardcore, that guitarist Duane Denison describes as “not Motörhead, and it’s not Radiohead either.” This is true. The song arrives with a video directed by Jon Tucker, and features recent live footage of the band. Check it out below.

Rack is out 9/13 on Ipecac.