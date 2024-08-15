Glare formed in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley in 2017, and their form of heavy, blurry shoegaze has already amassed a serious audience even though they haven’t released an LP yet. This spring, Glare cancelled their SXSW plans over army and defense-contractor sponsorships, but they still played one of Stereogum’s unaffiliated parties, so shout out to them for that. Today, Glare announce that they’ve signed with the great heavy-music label Deathwish, Inc., and they’ve also got a new single.

Glare’s first full-length is supposed to come out next year, and Deathwish is releasing it in conjunction with Sunday Drive, the label that’s put out the last few Glare records. Today, Glare celebrate that signing by dropping the woozy, pretty new song “Mourning Haze.” Here’s what guitarist Toni Ordaz says about the track:

“Mourning Haze” had been with us for awhile, written around the time we were doing Void In Blue and developing what would later become Heavenly. Immediately, we knew it sounded way different from what we did before and decided early on that it was going to be a part of what would become the album. The lyrics didn’t come much later, until the recording sessions, but I think they are very much a reflection of what we were all going through at the time… “Mourning Haze” is about grief and how dreams play a role in processing it.”

This fall, Glare will play a ton of shows with bands like Slowdive, Turnover, Pachinko, and Glixen. Below, listen to “Mourning Haze” and check out their dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

9/06 – McAllen, TX @ El Cine #

9/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar ^

9/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Church & State ^

9/30 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

10/02 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast $

10/03 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep $

10/04 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown $

10/05 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note $

10/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue $

10/07 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud $

10/08 – Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar ^

10/09 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz ^

10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head ^

10/10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room ^

10/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Levitation, Far Out Lounge %

11/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ~

11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

11/19 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ~

11/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham ~

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade, Heaven ~

11/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ~

11/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ~

# with Trauma Ray & Maldosa

^ with Glixen

$ with Turnover & Glixen

% with Slowdive & Drop Nineteens

~ with Panchiko

“Mourning Haze” is out now on Deathwish, Inc./Sunday Drive.