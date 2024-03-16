Stereogum’s Marathon Austin Party 2024 Had Narrow Head, The Armed, Scowl, And More

Twenty-three bands, 14 hours — we did it! Stereogum took over Cheer Up Charlie’s in Austin all day and night on Friday, starting at noon and going all the way until 2AM. Along with our buds at AdHoc, Partisan Records, and Topshelf Records, we brought some of the best of what’s next to two stages for a non-stop day of music and fun. It was a beautiful day in Texas, despite some wind and the threat of rain, which thankfully held off.

Things kicked off on our outdoor stage with Dirt Buyer, and the good vibes continued on throughout the afternoon with Tomato Flower, Kassa Overall, Snõõper, Horse Jumper Of Love, and the Armed. The inside stage was curated by Partisan, and they had the invigoratingly loud whirlwind of YHWH Nailgun, Angélica Garcia, Body Meat, and Lip Critic.

Scowl started our nighttime lineup with a circle pit, and the heavy vibes and head-nodding continued with alexalone, Wishy, Rocket, Joyer, Narrow Head, and Glare on the outside stage. Inside at Cheer Ups, the Topshelf stage brought Mamalarky, Greg Freeman, Smut, Ekko Astral, Squirrel Flower, and Voyeur.

Thank you to everyone you came out, and if you couldn’t make it you can live vicariously through the photos below taken by Laura Harvey. Stay tuned for videos.