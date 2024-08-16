Prolific psych-rock crew King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard only just released their 26th(!) album, Flight b741, featuring singles “Le Risque,” “Hog Calling Contest,” and “Field Of Vision.” Last night, King Gizzard played the Anthem in Washington, DC, where they performed (and livestreamed) the album’s second track, “Antarctica,” for the first time live. Watch that moment below.

In other King Gizzard news, the band is off to play Forest Hills Stadium tonight in New York, which might not be too pleasing to locals. At least three lawsuits have been filed against the open-air stadium, claiming excessive noise and trespassing by concertgoers. (One was dismissed this week.) Earlier this month, Forest Hills Stadium started a petition against the “frivolous lawsuit,” which could shut the venue down for good.

Flight b741 is out now via the band’s own (p)doom records.