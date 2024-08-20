Nicole Miglis – “Sleep All Day”
Myopia, the debut solo album from Hundred Waters’ Nicole Miglis, is out this Friday. To pique your interest, she has shared one last single today to follow “All I See Is You,” “Autograph,” and “Lure.” “Sleep All Day” is a gorgeously flickering ballad that gracefully merges blistering electronic pop with orchestral grandeur. It’s overwhelmingly pretty, especially paired with director Jennifer Medina’s music video. Watch below.
Myopia is out 8/23 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.