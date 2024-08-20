Nicole Miglis – “Sleep All Day”

Nate Surley

New Music August 20, 2024 2:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Nicole Miglis – “Sleep All Day”

Nate Surley

New Music August 20, 2024 2:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Myopia, the debut solo album from Hundred Waters’ Nicole Miglis, is out this Friday. To pique your interest, she has shared one last single today to follow “All I See Is You,” “Autograph,” and “Lure.” “Sleep All Day” is a gorgeously flickering ballad that gracefully merges blistering electronic pop with orchestral grandeur. It’s overwhelmingly pretty, especially paired with director Jennifer Medina’s music video. Watch below.

Myopia is out 8/23 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chappell Roan Rebukes Her Fans’ Invasive Behavior: “That’s Not Normal, That’s Weird”

1 day ago 0

Pitbull Responds After Fans Notice Kesha Credit Removed From “Timber” On YouTube

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan And Gene Simmons Recorded New Cover Songs For Reagan Biopic Starring Dennis Quaid

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest