Myopia, the debut solo album from Hundred Waters’ Nicole Miglis, is out this Friday. To pique your interest, she has shared one last single today to follow “All I See Is You,” “Autograph,” and “Lure.” “Sleep All Day” is a gorgeously flickering ballad that gracefully merges blistering electronic pop with orchestral grandeur. It’s overwhelmingly pretty, especially paired with director Jennifer Medina’s music video. Watch below.

Myopia is out 8/23 on Sargent House. Pre-order it here.