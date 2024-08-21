Last year, Yaeji released With A Hammer, her debut full-length that made our list of the Best Albums Of 2023. Today, the NYC-via-Seoul artist is back with “booboo,” her first new music since then.

About the hypnotically erratic tune, Yaeji said:

i think with anything — a little breathing room, a little break — distance makes the heart grow fonder. with the overpowering attention that came from “raingurl,” i took a break from clubbing, dance music, and the underground scene, but in that time away from it all, it’s allowed me to gain new perspective and a deeper appreciation for it. this year is the 10-year mark for many of the parties my friends and i used to go to, so “booboo” coming out now feels like full circle moment. and with my closest friends — who i’ve witnessed grow as DJs and start their own labels, throwing parties & having fun, all while creating a radical and safe space, it’s been so fun being their cheerleader and now rejoining them in the club, front right!

Yaeji debuted “booboo” last month during her Boiler Room set at Brooklyn Mirage. Watch that below, along with the “booboo” lyric video.