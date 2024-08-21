The British electronic producer Clark released his album Sus Dog and its companion piece Cave Dog last year, and now he’s getting ready to release his score to In Camera, the new indie film from writer/director Naqqash Khalid. We’ve already posted Clark’s early track “Green Breaking,” and now he’s also shared a cover of a pretty famous song that he recorded specifically for the film.

The song “Superstar” actually dates back to 1969, when it was recorded by the duo Delaney & Bonnie. (Bonnie Bramlett co-wrote it with Leon Russell.) The original was a minor pop hit, but most of us think of “Superstar” as a Carpenters song, since the soft rock duo’s strangely evocative version went all the way to #2 in 1971. Luther Vandross also had a minor-hit version in 1983, and many of us remember the version that Sonic Youth recorded for a 1994 Carpenters tribute album. The Sonic Youth cover has appeared in movies like The Frighteners and Juno, and now Clark has taken his own cinematic crack at it.

Below, listen to Clark’s eerie, churning take on “Superstar,” as well as the Carpenters and Sonic Youth versions.

Clark’s In Camera soundtrack is out 9/13.