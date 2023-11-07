Earlier this year, the British producer Christopher Clark, who releases music as Clark, put out a new album, Sus Dog, which was executive produced by Thom Yorke. Today, Clark has announced a Sus Dog companion album called Cave Dog, which he started working on while waiting for his other album to come out.

“I felt like I was coming to the end game of a very specific palette of synth / Sus Dog music,” Clark said in a statement. “I was searching for intense, rich detail that sometimes only reveals itself on the thirtieth listen, but also flow, simplicity and memorable melodies that just can’t be any other way otherwise they’re wrong. Making it really cohere was fun but fackin ‘ell, I’m done. Happy and time to call it quits. I sussed it. The dog needs to leave the house now, go and play with new friends.”

Hear lead single “Vardo” from it below.

Cave Dog is out 12/1 via Throttle Records.