New Music August 21, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

New Music August 21, 2024 8:08 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In less than a month, Tindersticks will share their new album Soft Tissue. The Nottingham indie crew has already released “New World,” “Nancy,” and “Falling, The Light,” and today they’re unveiling the final single “Always A Stranger.”

“Some of the songs I write, I understand their reference points,” Stuart Staples explained. “For ‘New World’ and ‘Don’t Walk, Run,’ I probably understood their reference points. But some songs I don’t understand where they come from at all — They just kind of happen. ‘Always A Stranger’ is one of those songs, it holds a kind of mystery to me at the very centre of it.”

Hear the pensive tune below.

Soft Tissue is out 9/13 on City Slang.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

