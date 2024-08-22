Megan Thee Stallion To Host 2024 VMAs

In 1984, Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler teamed up to host the very first edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. Over the years, the crucial role of VMA host has gone to luminaries like Arsenio Hall, Roseanne Barr, and Dennis Miller. In recent years, MTV has been recruiting pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Doja Cat to host the show, when the show even bothers with having a host. This year, Megan Thee Stallion will take the job.

Megan Thee Stallion has hosted Saturday Night Live once, and she’s a charming and charismatic figure. She says yes to a lot of stuff, but MTV is probably lucky to get her. Earlier this year, Megan scored her third #1 hit, and first as sole artist, with “Hiss.” That song ignited a quick feud with Nicki Minaj, the host of last year’s VMAs.

After being delayed one day to avoid conflict with the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, this year’s VMAs are happening on 9/11. (Never forget.) Previous host Katy Perry is being presented with the Video Vanguard Award. Along with Megan as host, MTV announces that the show will have performances from Halsey, LISA, Lenny Kravitz, and Benson Boone, as well as the previously-announced lineup of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Camila Cabello.