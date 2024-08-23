Illuminati Hotties – “Sleeping In”
Tomorrow, Illuminati Hotties will share their new album Power. Sarah Tudzin has released the compelling singles “Can’t Be Still,” “Didn’t,” “Power,” and “The L,” and today she’s back with a final taste called “Sleeping In.”
“Sleeping In” is a disarming, sweet tune about infatuation, swaying with a gentle, radiant sound that has the texture of newfound love. It’s especially endearing when Tudzin sings, “I’ll be right back/ With your favorite mug/ Listening to Arthur Russell.” “Sleeping In” captures affection from both lighthearted and profound angles; at one moment, Tudzin admits to being “weary, weak, and horny,” and later proclaims that “love is coexistence.” Hear the track below.
Power is out 8/23 on Hopeless.