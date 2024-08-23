Tomorrow, Illuminati Hotties will share their new album Power. Sarah Tudzin has released the compelling singles “Can’t Be Still,” “Didn’t,” “Power,” and “The L,” and today she’s back with a final taste called “Sleeping In.”

“Sleeping In” is a disarming, sweet tune about infatuation, swaying with a gentle, radiant sound that has the texture of newfound love. It’s especially endearing when Tudzin sings, “I’ll be right back/ With your favorite mug/ Listening to Arthur Russell.” “Sleeping In” captures affection from both lighthearted and profound angles; at one moment, Tudzin admits to being “weary, weak, and horny,” and later proclaims that “love is coexistence.” Hear the track below.

Power is out 8/23 on Hopeless.