Watch Katy Perry Debut Three New Songs In LA

So far, Katy Perry has previewed her forthcoming album 143 with the much-hated lead single “Woman’s World” (but don’t worry; it’s satire!) and the virtually ignored follow-up “Lifetimes.” On Friday night, the pop artist debuted three new tracks during an intimate performance at the Evita club in LA.

Perry’s nine-song setlist fit in her old hits like “I Kissed A Girl,” “Firework,” and “California Gurls,” as well the yet-to-be-released 143 tunes “Nirvana,” “Crush,” and “Gorgeous,” the latter of which features Kim Petras. Watch clips from the show below.

143 is out 9/20 via Capitol.