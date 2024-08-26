Green Day Follow Up Keurig Collab With 7-Eleven Coffee Partnership

It’s a big year for Green Day. With Dookie turning 30 and American Idiot turning 20, the band is currently on a huge stadium tour where they’re playing both albums in full each night. I imagine you need a whole lot of caffeine to pull that off. And so just a week after unveiling their American Idiot Keurig machine, Green Day have announced a coffee collaboration with the punkest of road trip locales, 7-Eleven.

This year is also a big one for the convenience store chain, which turns 60 this year. It’s kismet! The caffeinated celebrations begin this Wednesday, Aug. 28, when 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores across the country will start brewing up an exclusive “Anniversary Blend” of Green Day’s coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee. Did you know Green Day had a coffee brand? Of course, this coffee will come in themed to-go cups emblazoned with the Punk Bunny mascot as well as those glorious 7-Eleven stripes.

“When we first came together as a band back in high school, the 7-Eleven in our hometown was our go-to spot,” Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press release. “As we celebrate the anniversaries of two of our biggest albums, it’s a full circle moment to have our coffee company Punk Bunny available at 7-Eleven stores.”

Green Day’s hometown is not New York City, but on the day of the coffee drop, the 7-Eleven at 800 6th Avenue will award the first 50 customers with semi-permanent tattoos and free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days. Not a bad deal, and probably more appealing than, like, a Dookie Slurpee or something.