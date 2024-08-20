Finally, Green Day Got Their Own Keurig Machine

Green Day are currently on a huge stadium tour with the Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid, and they’re celebrating two big anniversaries — Dookie turning 30 and American Idiot turning 20 — by playing both albums in full every night. That’s not all that Green Day are doing to mark that big American Idiot birthday. There’s also a deluxe edition of the album, with bonus tracks. And obviously, there’s a new American Idiot Keurig machine, truly the most punk way to brew your little coffee cartridges that anyone ever invented.

Green Day founded Punk Bunny Coffee, their own coffee company, in 2015, so this random-ass collaboration might not be as random-ass as it seems. Also, Green Day aren’t the first band to get their own Keurig Machine; the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit came out last year. But Green Day are the first band to play with Operation Ivy and get their own Keurig machine, as far as I know.

According to a press release, the new limited-edition Green Day machine comes with “a custom-designed K-Iced™ Plus brewer, Punk Bunny Coffee K-Cup® pods and branded tumbler, plus exclusive access to a Spotify playlist curated by the band.” In true corporate-partnership fashion, Billie Joe Armstrong says, “We are on the road celebrating 20 years of American Idiot all summer. Our buses and backstages have been stocked with our coffee company’s first ever signature brewer. Now, we can finally announce this release and hope you guys love it as much as we do!” Sometimes he gives himself the creeps.

The Green Day Keurig is apparently already out of stock, but you can learn more about it here.