It’s been more than four years since Dan Snaith released Suddenly, the last official album from his Caribou project. Since then, Snaith has been focused on dance music; his club-centric alter-ego Daphni released the album Cherry in 2022. Back in April, Snaith dropped “Honey,” the first Caribou single in a few years. A couple more tracks followed, and you probably will not be surprised to learn that there’s a new album on the way.

“Honey” is the title track from the next Caribou album, which is set to arrive this fall. In addition to that song, the Honey album also features the recent Caribou tracks “Broke My Heart” and “Volume.” The latter samples the 1987 MARRS hit “Pump Up The Volume,” and all three tracks are full-on house music that could’ve easily come out under the Daphni name. The same is true of the new Caribou single that arrives today.

Like Snaith’s other recent tracks, the new song “Come Find Me” is a warm, gooey, melodic club track. Its beats and melodies all come flowing out of a very pretty vocal sample. Here’s what Snaith says about the track:

I love this kind of chord sequence and the sort of French touch type of vibe, but it took a lot of time to find the right vocal hook and breakdown and make it more pop and concise. When I play that one in DJ sets, when it drops down to just the singing and then suddenly it’s a song that surges back in — I know for a fact no one in the crowd has heard it before, and yet people always respond in this really emotionally charged, euphoric way… That’s always the best litmus test that a track has come together in the right way.

Shynola’s Richard Kenworthy directed the “Come Find Me” video, which is full of dancers in giant Dan Snaith masks. In addition to the track and the album announcement, Caribou has also announced a fall North American tour, with Yunè Pinku opening. Below, check out the “Come Find Me” clip, the LP’s tracklist, and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Broke My Heart”

02 “Honey”

03 “Volume”

04 “Do Without You”

05 “Come Find Me”

06 “August 20/24”

07 “Dear Life”

08 “Over Now”

09 “Campfire”

10 “Climbing”

11 “Only You”

12 “Got To Change”

TOUR DATES:

10/14 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East

10/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Amsterdam Dance Event

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox *

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *^

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern *

11/19 – Washington, DC @ Anthem *

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/21 – Queens, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner *

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

2/03 – Paris, France @ Zénith Paris, La Villette #

2/04 – Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal #

2/06-07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

2/09 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy #

2/10 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon #

2/11-12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #

2/14 – Berlin, Germany @ UFO (Velodrom) #

* with Yunè Pinku

^ with Joy Orbison

# with Ela Minus

Honey is out 10/4 on Merge.