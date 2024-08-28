Last month, Vitesse X announced her second album This Infinite. So far the New York DJ and producer has shared “Realize,” “way i luv,” and “Eternal,” and today she’s back with “Careless,” which features Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing.

“I call this song my ‘love letter to depression,’ a place that feels so familiar to me, I could even call it home,” she said in a statement, continuing:

It’s about those times being stuck in bed, feeling the weight of the world pulling you in, stuck in rumination. Sonically, I wanted to have it maintain this blissed out quality to it, especially when I say the words ‘so in abyss.’ Like I’m here in the darkness and it’s the only place I’d want to be. Another self critique I guess you could say — like I could make the choice to sever this toxic relationship, but instead I decide to fall deeper into it. I spent over a month on the original version of this song, but felt that it needed to be taken to a bigger level. I wanted to capture a classic dreampop vibe, and I knew that Wild Nothing would be a perfect fit for it.

The track was mixed by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Joe LaPorta. Despite being inspired by depression, the song bursts with distorted, colorful ecstasy. Check it out below.

This Infinite is out 10/4 on Vitesse X’s own label Music Website.