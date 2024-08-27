The revved-up, hardcore-adjacent Denver band Public Opinion are a week and a half away from dropping their full-length debut Painted On Smile. They recorded it with two big-deal producers in their world: Militarie Gun leader Ian Shelton and Twitching Tongues/God’s Hate member Taylor Young. (Shelton and Young are playing together in Regional Justice Center on the forthcoming RJC album, and they previously worked together on MSPAINT’s Post-American, so these guys know what they’re doing.) We already posted Public Opinion’s early singles “Drawn From Memory” and “Hothead,” and now they’ve hit us with the soaring new song “Some Don’t.”

“Some Don’t” might be my favorite Public Opinion song yet. Most of the time, the band excels at a kind of grimy, hooky swagger that reminds me of Spiritual Cramp. On this one, though, they bash out a huge, inspiring alt-rock melody that makes me feel like I could jump into the sun. This song just feels good. Imagine being able to bust out a song this strong as your third single. Check out the video below.

Painted On Smile is out 9/6 on Convulse Records.