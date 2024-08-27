Mustafa – “Old Life”

In addition to hosting star-studded benefit shows for Gaza and Sudan in both New Jersey and London this year, Mustafa has been preparing his debut album. The Toronto-based Sudanese-Canadian artist has shared a handful of singles from it already, including “Gaza Is Calling,” “Imaan,” “Name Of God,” and “SNL,” and he has another one out today called “Old Life.”

“‘Old Life’ is about reminiscence, and separation, and romance being a life sentence even in tragedy,” Mustafa explains in a press release. The track is a bit of a tearjerker: “You must hate me by now/ You won’t see me again/ But I look nothing like/ I did back then/ I know you heard all about how hard it’s been,” he sings over layered strings. Watch the video for it below.

Dunya is out 9/27 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.