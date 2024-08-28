The Smile are on a roll. When Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner followed up their May 2022 debut album A Light For Attracting Attention with sophomore LP Wall Of Eyes in January of this year, I thought that was fast. Now, as teased through some complicated computer business, they’re getting ready to release another full-length less than a year later.

Cutouts, the third Smile LP, is dropping in October. It was recorded during the same sessions that yielded Wall Of Eyes, so let me be surely the only person online today to call it the Amnesiac to that album’s Kid A. Cutouts contains 10 songs, which are being deciphered on Reddit right now based on the band’s teasers. Two of them are “Don’t Get Me Started” and “The Slip,” the two track the band recently released on vinyl (the former went online eventually). Cutouts also features two more tracks released today.

“Zero Sum,” which the band has been playing live for a while now, is one of those rhythmically busy Smile songs with hyperactive lead guitar work. It hits pretty hard, and it arrives with a music video by the audiovisual artist Weirdcore. The other new song out today is “Foreign Spies.” Hear both below.

Cutouts is out 10/4 on XL. Pre-order it here.