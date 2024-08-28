Last year, the New York singer-songwriter and punk veteran Jesse Malin suffered a spinal stroke, which left him partially paralyzed. Now, Malin is on the mend and planning his first performance since the stroke. In the meantime, many of Malin’s friends and admirers have recorded covers for the upcoming tribute compilation Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin, which raises money for Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund. We’ve already posted the contributions from Bleachers and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, and the album will also feature luminaries like Spoon, the Hold Steady, Dinosaur Jr., Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, and Rancid. Today, we get to hear the big one. The Boss is in the building.

Bruce Springsteen is a longtime supporter of Jesse Malin. When Malin wrote the 2007 song “Broken Radio” for his late mother, Springsteen came in and recorded it with him. Now, Springsteen has recorded a version of “She Don’t Love Me Now,” a soulful lament from Malin’s 2015 LP New York Before The War. On his cover, Springsteen is backed up by Malin’s band, as well as E Street Band member Jake Clemons, Clarence’s nephew, on saxophone. Springsteen really sings it like he means it. In a press release, Jesse Malin has this to say:

While I was working hard on my recovery at a clinic in Argentina, I had no idea that my friends and the producers of this record were reaching out to so many great artists to have them do versions of my songs. When I heard these versions, especially “She Don’t Love Me Now,” it took me out of a dark time. I felt excited about life again, in a way that only music can do… Bruce gave it that Stax-soul-thing that we were dreaming of when we recorded the original. It’s so surreal to me… Bruce’s generosity, honesty and support are equally as powerful as his songwriting and performing… Bruce is one of the guys. He walks it like he talks it. You spend some time with him, and it feels like you’ve known him for years. He’s like my friends in Queens, sitting around talking about Sinatra, the Clash, and the Pogues. He has that passion and excitement for life.

Below, listen to Bruce Springsteen’s version of “She Don’t Love Me Now,” as well as Jesse Malin’s original.

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin is out 9/20 on Glassnote.