TV On The Radio Are Teasing Something Too

Oasis! Linkin Park! Sum 41, kinda! Oh my! It’s the week of reunions and cryptic announcements, apparently. Now, TV On The Radio are joining the fun, having just wiped their entire Instagram page clean. Scientifically speaking, that’s the thing bands do when they’re about to announce something. The only post that remains is a brand new one, a grey square with the band name in bold black letters. No caption, to keep the suspense brewing. They’re also encouraging fans to sign up for their email list for an undisclosed reason.

TVOTR haven’t released an album since 2014’s Seeds, but frontman Tunde Adebimpe has been taking on some acting roles in the meantime. He recently had a supporting role in the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones-starring Twisters, and in an interview for that, he hinted at some music-related projects up his sleeve:

I can say that I just wrapped up my own record. And that will be out … in the future. And you … I can say … you might have an opportunity to buy a ticket to something related to that, or something related to TV On The Radio … in a while.

I guess TVOTR heard that “indie sleaze” was trending on TikTok. My wallet is ready. See their post below.