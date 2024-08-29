It’s been more than four years since Run The Jewels released RTJ4, the most recent of their albums. These days, Killer Mike has his hands full racking up awards and popping up at Jimmy Carter’s 100th-birthday party. Last month, Mike released his gospel-informed album Songs For Saints And Sinners. But the noisy boom of Run The Jewels lives on, and we hear it at work on a new song that Killer Mike recorded for a video game.

Killer Mike’s latest track is called “Detonator,” and he recorded it for the game Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. I can easily see Mike as a Call Of Duty guy. Video-game soundtrack songs are often throwaways, but this one isn’t. “Detonator” has a hook from longtime Mike collaborator Rock D The Legend, and it’s got a squirming, rumbling El-P beat. It still feels extremely good to hear Mike getting authoritative on those explosive beats, and this one recalls R.A.P. Music, the El-P-produced Killer Mike album that led to the formation of RTJ. Listen to “Detonator” below.