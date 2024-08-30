Stream Duster’s Surprise New Album In Dreams

The Duster glow-up has been so wild. The San Jose slowcore outfit was relatively obscure during their initial stint as a band from 1996-2001, but as time rolled on, they became a prominent influence within 2010s underground music and then a TikTok success story. They began touring and recording again about half a decade ago, and as of today they’ve released more albums since reuniting than they did during their original run.

A whole new Duster album called In Dreams is out today with no advance warning. In hindsight, perhaps the signs were there: Two weeks ago the band released two new songs in collaboration with the hip-hop group Dirty Art Club, with whom they’ll soon be on tour. Duster also joined forces last year with Numero Group, the archival label that has recently gotten into the business of releasing new music from ’90s underground cult favorites. Now, just as they did with 2022’s Together, they’ve dropped a full-length body of work on us by surprise.

In Dreams is Duster’s second album since the departure of founding member Jason Albertini, with just Clay Parton and Canaan Dove Amber remaining. Don’t worry, though. The new music will still leave you in a catatonic state (complimentary). Stream the full album below.

<a href="https://dusternumero.bandcamp.com/album/in-dreams">In Dreams by Duster</a>

In Dreams is out now on Numero Group.