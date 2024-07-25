Karate Announce First New Album In 20 Years

Make It Fit was recorded with longtime collaborator Andy Hong in Nashville this past January, with Geoff Farina adding guitars and vocals at his home studio and Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio. “Defendants” serves as the LP opener, and “Silence, Sound” operates as the finale. Hear both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Defendants”

02 “Bleach The Scene”

03 “Cannibals”

04 “Liminal”

05 “Rattle The Pipes”

06 “Fall To Grace”

07 “Around The Dial”

08 “People Ain’t Folk”

09 “Three Dollar Bill”

10 “Silence, Sound”

Make It Fit is out 10/18 on Numero Group. Pre-order it here.