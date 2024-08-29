Cult-beloved emo experimentalists Foxing are rolling out their new self-produced, self-released, self-titled album right now. They kicked off the campaign with one of their longest songs to date, the eight-minute “Greyhound,” then followed it with one of their loudest, the explosive “Hell 99.” Now they’ve shared another track through unconventional means.

“Spit,” the new Foxing song out today, was shared directly with the band’s Patreon subscribers. It came with an explicit encouragement from the band: “Leak it!” The message elaborates:

Hey everyone,

Here’s a new song off our new record called “Spit.” We weren’t gunna release another track before the record comes out but we decided to say fuck it and give it to the patrons. In addition to that, we encourage you to leak it publicly. Please do. Could be fun? We may post it publicly on our YouTube at some point before release but wanted to give you all the first listen and the opportunity to be a part of the release. So go tell the online world about it if you want and post it for them to hear.

Thank you for all your support. You made this record possible.

Foxing

Everyone can preview the track at Patreon, but at least one person named Brian Kist has posted the song on YouTube per Foxing’s instructions. Listen below.

Foxing is out 9/13. Pre-order it here.