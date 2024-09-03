Next month, San Jose death metal world-crushers Ripped To Shreds, a 2022 Stereogum Band To Watch, will release their new album Sanshi. We’ve already posted the early singles “Perverting The Funeral Rites, Stripping For The Dead” and “Force Fed.” Today, Ripped To Shreds unveil the awesome power of their new song “孽鏡臺 Visions Of Sin, Mirror Of Darkness.”

“孽鏡臺 Visions Of Sin, Mirror Of Darkness” is a groovy, guttural metal attack that starts with a big, slow, beast-ass riff before lurching into high gear. In a press release, frontman Andrew Lee explains the song like this: “In the depths of hell exists a mirror, which reflects all your earthly deeds and transgressions. You can’t hide from it, deceive it, or destroy it. All are judged and accordingly damned.” Cool! I’m in the clear, baby! Listen below.

Sanshi is out 9/27 on Relapse.