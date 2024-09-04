The War On Drugs Announce New Live Album Live Drugs Again

In 2020, the War On Drugs released the live album LIVE DRUGS, earning them a Stereogum cover story. The band — who unexpectedly contributed to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter earlier this year — has announced another live LP, fittingly titled Live Drugs Again.

Live Drugs Again was recorded on tour between February 2022 and December 2023 in America, the UK, Europe, and Australia. Bandleader Adam Granduciel explained, “Live Drugs Again chronicles the evolution of these songs from the studio to stages all over the world; documenting our continued growth as a live band. This series ensures that these versions, and some of our favorite moments on stage, will live on.”

The record arrives just next Friday. For now, check out their performance of “Burning” below and get ready for their tour with the National. And in case you missed it, the Drugs’ Tom Petty cover from the Bad Monkey soundtrack also dropped today.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Harmonia’s Dream”

02 “Burning”

03 “Old Skin”

04 “Come To The City”

05 “I Don’t Wanna Wait”

06 “Pain”

07 “Slow Ghost”

08 “In Chains”

09 “Living Proof”

10 “Under The Pressure”

11 “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

Live Drugs Again is out 9/13 on Super High Quality.