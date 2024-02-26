The National & The War On Drugs Announce North American Tour

Later this year, two of the biggest names in contemplative, guitar-centric grown-folks indie rock will get together to play big venues all over North America. The National and the War On Drugs, two bands who have never toured together, are set to embark on the Zen Diagram tour this September, with Lucius opening most of the dates.

The National are coming off of a big year; their albums First Two Pages Of Frankenstein and Laugh Track both came out in the last 12 months. The War On Drugs haven’t released anything since 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. But these are two seasoned bands who don’t really need an excuse to hit the road together. If you love these two bands, you probably aren’t going for the new songs, anyway. Check out the tour’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/12 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

9/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

9/14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

9/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts *

9/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

9/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

9/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

9/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

9/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

9/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

9/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live *

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

* with Lucius