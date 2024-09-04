Hey, more Tom Petty covers from the Bad Monkey soundtrack! Today we’re hearing the tracklist’s opener, a faithful reading of “You Wreck Me” by the War On Drugs, as well as a significant reworking of “Yer So Bad” by Bogotá’s own Meridian Brothers. These follow covers from Eddie Vedder, Jason Isbell, and others. More Petty covers will appear as the Apple TV+ series rolls on, including selections by Weezer, Sharon Van Etten, and Kurt Vile. In the meantime, check out the War On Drugs and Meridian Brothers’ contributions below.