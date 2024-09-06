Halsey Announces New Album The Great Impersonator: Hear “Ego”

Halsey has been rolling out her new era for the past few months. In June, she shared “The End,” co-produced by herself, Michael Uzowuru, and Alex G. The following month she shared “Lucky,” a song inspired by Britney Spears that led to a weird, short-lived tiff between the two singers. Last month had “Lonely Is The Muse,” and on Wednesday she officially announced the album The Great Impersonator, out Oct. 25. The new single “Ego” is out now, and it has Alex G on guitar and Uzowuru on keyboard.

“I made this record in the space between life and death,” she wrote on X. “And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.” Earlier this week, Halsey launched a scavenger hunt for fans in London, New York City, Toronto, London, and Sydney to find time capsules containing the LP artwork and its four variants.

She also shared a trailer for the record, in which she says, “I really thought this album might be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could’ve all been different. What if this isn’t how it all went down? 18-year-old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014.”

Check out “Ego” below.

The Great Impersonator is out 10/25 on Columbia.

