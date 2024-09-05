Earlier this year, Sting formed a new power trio with longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, a former Mumford & Sons touring member. Sting’s 3.0 group played their first show in Dresden in May, and they’ll head out on a North American tour later this month. Sting used them to record his brand-new track “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” his first new song in a few years.

“I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” is not what I expected from reading that title. There’s nothing too new age about it. Instead, it’s a raspy rocker that’s driven by the fabled Bo Diddley beat. Sting plays bass and guitar on the song, and he recorded it with Dominic Miller and Chris Maas, as well as producer Martin Kierszenbaum on organ.

As of now, Sting hasn’t announced any plans for an album from his 3.0 band. Instead, this seems like a demonstration of what he and his power trio can do live. Below, check out “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” and their North American tour plans.

TOUR DATES:

9/17-18 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

9/20-21 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/30-10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/09-10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/15 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

10/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/28-29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/06-07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern