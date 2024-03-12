Sting Forms New Power Trio For 3.0 Tour

Historically, Sting has done pretty well as the singer for a three-piece band. Sting, who just joined Billy Joel onstage in Tampa, can certainly afford to hire more musicians if he wants, but for his next American tour, he’ll go back to his roots, fronting a newly formed power trio. On the Sting 3.0 tour, Sting and his bandmates will play relatively small venues, and maybe they’ll flex some of the anxious, urgent intensity that Sting had with the Police.

Sting will sing and play bass on the Sting 3.0 tour, and one of his bandmates is a longtime collaborator. Argentinian-born guitarist Dominic Miller is a former touring member of bands like World Party, the Pretenders, and Level 42. He’s been working closely with Sting since 1990, and he’s released a bunch of his own albums. Chris Maas, the third member of the trio, is a session musician who’s best-known as the touring drummer for Mumford & Sons. Sting will headline Redondo Beach’s Beachlife Festival in May, and then the Sting 3.0 tour kicks off in Detroit this September. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/17-18 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

9/20-21 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/30-10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/09-10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/15 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

10/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/28-29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/06-07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

The other Sting just wrestled his retirement match at AEW Revolution last weekend, so now this Sting will get to enjoy being the only Sting out there for the first time since the mid-’80s.