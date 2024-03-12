Sting Forms New Power Trio For 3.0 Tour
Historically, Sting has done pretty well as the singer for a three-piece band. Sting, who just joined Billy Joel onstage in Tampa, can certainly afford to hire more musicians if he wants, but for his next American tour, he’ll go back to his roots, fronting a newly formed power trio. On the Sting 3.0 tour, Sting and his bandmates will play relatively small venues, and maybe they’ll flex some of the anxious, urgent intensity that Sting had with the Police.
Sting will sing and play bass on the Sting 3.0 tour, and one of his bandmates is a longtime collaborator. Argentinian-born guitarist Dominic Miller is a former touring member of bands like World Party, the Pretenders, and Level 42. He’s been working closely with Sting since 1990, and he’s released a bunch of his own albums. Chris Maas, the third member of the trio, is a session musician who’s best-known as the touring drummer for Mumford & Sons. Sting will headline Redondo Beach’s Beachlife Festival in May, and then the Sting 3.0 tour kicks off in Detroit this September. Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
9/17-18 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
9/20-21 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9/30-10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/09-10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/15 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
10/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
10/28-29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
11/06-07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
The other Sting just wrestled his retirement match at AEW Revolution last weekend, so now this Sting will get to enjoy being the only Sting out there for the first time since the mid-’80s.