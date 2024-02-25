Watch Billy Joel & Sting Perform Their Songs Together In Tampa

Watch Billy Joel & Sting Perform Their Songs Together In Tampa

Last night, Billy Joel and Sting had the first of several co-headlining dates this year. This one took place in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium, and both artists came out during each other’s sets for a guest appearance. Sting opened the show with “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” and Joel joined him to perform it. And during Joel’s set, Sting came out to do “Big Man On Mulberry Street,” which they previously did together at Madison Square Garden in 2014. Watch below.

A couple weeks ago while on The Howard Stern Show, Joel talked about his idea of a supergroup with Sting, Don Henley, and “maybe John Mayer on guitar,” but said the reason it hasn’t happened is because “well, everybody’s busy”:

