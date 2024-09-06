Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce First US Tour In Seven Years

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds just released another excellent album, Wild God, which brings them partially out of their recent despairing, impressionistic phase toward a bit more joy and structure. After publicly sparring with Roger Waters over the question of whether musicians should perform in Israel, Cave has announced new tour dates — not in the Middle East, but in North America, where the Bad Seeds have not toured since 2018.

The Bad Seeds announced a North American tour in February 2020, but a rapidly encroaching pandemic ensured that those shows didn’t happen. Since then, Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis have gone on tour in support of their Carnage album, and Cave launched a solo tour backed by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood. This time, he’s bringing the full Bad Seeds experience back to the US and Canada for the first time in seven years.

The tour kicks off in Boston in April and wraps up in San Francisco a month later. They’ll do 18 gigs in total, including one, I must enthusiastically note, in my home base of Columbus. St. Vincent will open the Boston and New York shows. Presales start this Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with full public onsale to follow on Friday, Sept. 13. Get all ticket info here, and check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena (with St. Vincent)

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with St. Vincent)

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/02 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium