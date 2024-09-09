JC Chasez’s First Album In 20 Years Is A Concept LP About Frankenstein

Justin Timberlake’s world tour might’ve hit a snag, but that doesn’t mean that his former *NSYNC colleagues can’t thrive. The boy band’s totemic 2000 smash “Bye Bye Bye” recently reentered the Billboard Hot 100 after soundtracking the Deadpool & Wolverine opening credits, and now group member JC Chasez is getting ready to release his first album in two decades. Naturally, it’s a musical theater concept album inspired by Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein.

Fun fact: In between his time on The Mickey Mouse Club and *NSYNC, JC Chasez was part of a Universal Studios Florida live show called Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue — playing Dracula, not Frankenstein’s monster. But Frankenstein is the Universal monster that Chasez will sing about on the new album Playing With Fire. Billboard reports that Chasez and songwriter/composer Jimmy Harry have teamed up to make a record built around the original 1818 novel Frankenstein. The project reportedly started after Harry showed Chasez a theatrical adaptation written by his later mother, playwright Barbara Field, and the album takes the form of a conversation between Victor Frankenstein and the creature that he created.

JC Chasez co-wrote the album and sings on many of the songs from Playing With Fire, and it’s set to arrive right in time for spooky season. It’ll be Chasez’s first album since his 2004 solo debut Schizophrenic, which followed the minor 2002 hit “Blowin’ Me Up (With Her Love).” Since that one album, Chasez has worked as a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew and co-written songs for people like the Backstreet Boys and former One Direction member Liam Payne. Seven years ago, Chases and Blues Traveler were involved in some weird drama around the young adult bestseller list. Over the past year, Chasez has taken part in a couple of *NSYNC reunions.

We might be looking at some kind of weird Frankenstein moment. The Weeknd’s upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow was reportedly inspired by Frankenstein, too, while Marko Hietala, formerly of the Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish, just released his single “Frankenstein’s Wife.” Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro’s new Frankenstein movie, starring Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth, is out next year.

Playing With Fire is out 10/25 on Center Stage Records.