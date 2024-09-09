Recently, there’s been some debate over whether or not the forthcoming film Joker: Folie À Deux is really a musical. At a recent Venice Film Festival press conference, star Lady Gaga said, “I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is actually a musical in a lot of ways. It’s very different. The way that music is used is to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and just the dialog is not enough.” That’s a musical! That’s practically the dictionary definition of a musical. Lady Gaga is a theater kid, and you would think that she’d know that. Anyway.

At the very least, Lady Gaga would hopefully agree that Joker: Folie À Deux has music in it, right? Music happens in the film? Some of that music comes from Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer who has recorded with experimental types like Pan Sonic, Múm, the Knife, and Sunn O))). Guðnadóttir won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for scoring the first Joker, and now she’s shared the ominous orchestral track “There Is No Joker,” from her Joker: Folie À Deux score. Listen below.

Joker: Folie À Deux is in theaters 10/4. Hopefully, that song title isn’t literal. If there is no Joker in the movie, people are going to want their money back.