Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score at Sunday night’s ceremony for her Joker score. The Icelandic composer, who has toured with Animal Collective and Sunn O))) in the past and recorded with Throbbing Gristle and Múm, also did the score for the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, which is also a Golden Globe winner.

Guðnadóttir beat out Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, Thomas Newman for 1917, and Daniel Pemberton for Motherless Brooklyn.