The country-ish indie singer-songwriter Merce Lemon, one of our newest Artists To Watch, is nearing the release of her new album Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild. It sadly doesn’t include “Will You Do Me A Kindness,” her staggering single from earlier this year, but it does have a bunch of other great tracks including “Backyard Lover” and the title track.

There’s also “Crow,” a new stunner out today. It spends three and a half minutes building up as uch momentum as you could expect from a midtempo folk-rock tune before exploding into an inferno of distorted lead guitar. Lemon explains, “Every year the crows migrate over Pittsburgh. I wrote this song after sitting on my roof in 2019, watching the sky turn black with fluttering wings, flying in mass towards the blue water tower planted on the hill in the distance.”

Listen below.

Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild is out 9/27 on Darling. Pre-order it here.