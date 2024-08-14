Artist To Watch: Merce Lemon

Twangy indie rock is in full swing this year. Waxahatchee returned with her new album Tigers Blood in March; next month sees the release of Allegra Krieger’s Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine and MJ Lenderman’s Manning Fireworks. Enter Merce Lemon, a Pittsburgh native whose third LP Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild also arrives in September. The sweeping second single “Backyard Lover” is a grief-stricken yet sunlit sprawl bursting with charged guitars and melancholy pedal steel, and lucky for us, the rest of the record is just as compelling.

“Foolish And Fast” is a road trip through the mountains, revelatory and tinged with sorrow; “Crow” is a ballad for the birds, wishing to be a part of their flock. Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild is timeless in its yearning for nature as Lemon admires blueberries, swims in rivers, and expresses human love in environmental terms: “I miss you like the wind hugs wings/ Like the mountain’s fingertips/ On the tops of trees/ Tickling the sky’s belly,” Lemon lulls on “Rain,” a song that began as a friend’s poem.

Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild was recorded with Asheville’s Alex Farrar, whose impressive repertoire notably includes Wednesday’s Rat Saw God, our pick for the Best Album Of 2023. The collaborators on Lemon’s LP are aplenty: Reid Magette on guitar and vocals; Ben Brody on bass, harmonica, and vocals; Pat Coyle on drums, percussion, and harmonies; Spencer Smith on piano and synth; Colin Miller on bojo; Xandy Chelmis on pedal steel; Landon George on fiddle and bowed cymbal; and Farrar on rhythm guitar. Greg Freeman, who unveiled his astounding debut I Looked Out in 2022 to many Songs: Ohia comparisons, did Lemon’s album cover.

Before my chat with Lemon, I familiarize myself with Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild on walks near the water, where I tread the single white line on the side of the road like it’s a tightrope as cars speed by trying their best not to hit me. Despite the potential danger, I’m completely captivated and almost protected by Lemon’s songs, especially as I look out at the harbor, where swans sleep as they drift on calm waves. I inform Lemon as we talk on Zoom that it’s a perfect walking album, and she tells me about her musical background, her songwriting process, and her special relationship with her cat. The LP’s title track, which is also the finale, is out today; hear it below, and read our conversation until the very end for her birdseed cookie recipe.

What’s your earliest musical memory?

MERCE LEMON: I feel like sometimes my memories are confused with photos I’ve seen because my childhood was highly documented, but I would say my earliest memory is falling asleep on the couch at a DIY show that my parents brought me to with huge, noise-canceling headphones on my head.

Like how old?

LEMON: Probably three years old. Three or four.

What do your parents do that they were bringing you to DIY shows?

LEMON: My dad was in a band my whole life — or at least my whole childhood growing up — called the Working Poor. That was in Pittsburgh, and then he also was a film curator. So he would do a lot of film screenings, and oftentimes there would be live music accompanying them. My mom also played in some bands, but they were just huge music lovers. When I was younger, we hosted a lot of bands. My parents lived in a nice house that they got really cheap in Pittsburgh in the ’90s, and we often had bands sleeping at our house. I don’t really remember when that stopped being as much of a thing, but for the first half of my life there was always people around, bands coming through and sleeping on our floors.

What music did they play?

LEMON: The band my dad was in was — I always have a hard time with genre, but kind of freak country stuff. My mom was in a band called Bad Daughters for a second. It was awesome. The bands coming through, it was such an eclectic mix, but Kimya Dawson was one of them that would stay at our house when we were younger because she played at some small DIY spots before when she was still kind of underground. There was a band called Bitchin’, and I still have the T-shirt that they spray-painted in our backyards. They were making merch in our yard before their show in the middle of tour.

Did you ever consider not going into music?

LEMON: I don’t think it was ever any decision, one way or another. Honestly, I didn’t think I was gonna. I did music when I was younger, and then I just played a lot of sports in high school and drew a lot and didn’t play music. I loved music but I didn’t play until I was 17 again. So there was definitely a huge chunk of time where I was playing sports and had creative outlets, but it wasn’t playing music. So I never actually thought that I was going to do music. It just was so a part of my life that I knew it would always be there, but I never was like, “I want to be a musician.” I don’t think I had that clear thought.

I read that you took a break from performing because of stage fright, and then you returned on your 19th birthday. How did that land on your 19th birthday?

LEMON: I moved to Seattle. I was 17, and I was living with my uncle, and he also plays music. So he had a ton of guitars, and I had a ton of poems and I was like, “Maybe I could just turn these into songs.” I’ve always sung, but I never had actually learned how to play an instrument. So I was like, “I guess if I learn like two chords, I could make a song.” I probably learned two or three chords and started turning a lot of my poems into songs. Probably my first demos I put on Tumblr. I actually have been trying to find my Tumblr. I can’t find it. I really want to find those demos.

Then I think somebody I knew booked shows at this DIY place in Seattle, and he knew that I made songs and that I hadn’t played a show since I was a little kid. Somebody dropped off the bill and he texted me, and it was actually on my 19th birthday, and he was like, “Would you want to play this?” I was terrified. I think I played to my roommates in our kitchen with my back turned to them to see if I could even do it. It felt kind of good, scary but good. So my 19th birthday was when I reintroduced myself to performing in front of people.

I read you were in bands when you were 10 years old; what were those bands?

LEMON: One of them was this a cappella group that I wrote most of the songs to and my sister who’s three years younger than me was in, and then our best friend who was perfectly a year and a half between us. I wrote a lot of the songs, and I think we did a couple covers, and the band name changed every time we played a show. Preceding that was my punk band called Two Dragons Black And Red. That was a duo with a friend of mine. I live in the same house as him now. So we’ve been friends for a really long time.

What songs were you covering?

LEMON: The only two covers I remember is this one Delta 5 song called “Mind Your Own Business,” which was probably very influenced by my mom. She was probably like, “You guys should cover this song.” In the punk band, my friend’s mom is the person I learned Spanish from in preschool, and she taught us “We Will Rock You” but in Spanish and totally different lyrics. So basically, just the melody of “We Will Rock You” but completely different words.

To go back to the idea of poetry, I’m curious if there’s a difference for you between writing songs and writing poems.

LEMON: Definitely, and I would say that at this point my life I’m not really writing poetry without music. It was really interesting turning my poems into songs when I was 17 at that point in my life because I had such a different relationship with the music. I was kind of fitting the words to the music. So oftentimes the phrasing was really weird or the timing was weird. And now, since I do it a little more cohesively, it doesn’t have that as much. But I love trying to fit poems that you wrote without music to melody. Like the song “Rain” on the album was a poem that a friend of mine wrote that I just almost verbatim used every single word. I think maybe I took one word out. That song is pretty structureless.

I was really swept away by “Backyard Lover.” You mentioned that a lot of the songs on the album are touched by death, but to me the songs sound so light and almost hopeful, especially that song because the last line is an image of “an eyelash for wishing.”

LEMON: I have a hard time not writing about emotional and intense things that are often very personal. But I think that it’s really important to have hope in songs that are exploring intense things. I appreciate you saying that because that’s definitely something that I don’t know if I always intentionally did it, but it’s always humor mixed in with intense feelings. I think the balance of those two is really important because I don’t want to listen to the most depressing songs in the world that will just pull me into a pit of despair. I think that there’s always a lightness and humor to be found in everything.

The song “Birdseed” in itself is pretty hopeful, but the last line is a little joke.

LEMON: That one might be my happiest song. I’m always like, “How do you write a truly happy song?” But that one was a deep pandemic song. I was living at my parents’ house staring out of the window at our cherry tree for like two months, watching it change. I was also obsessed with making this cookie recipe that was like all seeds. So that song is loosely inspired by a cookie recipe and by my childhood cherry tree. And the line about my droppings land where you’re walking… it’s kind of gross, but I thought it was funny.

I was actually going to ask about your birdseed cookie recipe.

LEMON: It’s really healthy, and it’s full of seeds and dates. I really think you could feed it to the birds. It’s not marketed as a birdseed cookie recipe, but I think you could feed this for the birds. I think you could share this treat with the birds. I can share it with you if you want.

There are a lot of birds on the album in general, I was wondering if you felt a kinship with them.

LEMON: They’re fascinating. I was in the river yesterday in Portland watching a bird. I can’t remember what kind; I don’t know birds very well. My coworkers are obsessed with birds. They can hear one and know exactly what it is. So I’ve kind of learned some from them. So I was just watching it flap over me. And I was like, “This is insane that this creature can fly through the air.” The crow migration that happens over Pittsburgh is such an event that it is really powerful to witness, just a mass of creatures that all somehow know to go to the same place and organize themselves in the sky.