Arena-conquering country-rock phenom Zach Bryan has an interesting approach to music videos. He doesn’t make them often, and when he does, they tend to be dramatic mini-movies with Oscar-winning stars. Earlier this year, Matthew McConaughey showed up in Bryan’s “Nine Ball.” Now, Bryan has a new clip for his Great American Bar Scene song “Oak Island,” and this one has Casey Affleck.

In the “Oak Island” video, Casey Affleck plays a machine-shop worker who looks after his ailing mother and tries to set his fuckup brother straight. (There is absolutely no comedy in the clip, but anytime you’ve got Casey Affleck dealing with a fuckup brother, that’s a little bit funny.) Things quickly turn stark and violent. Bryan co-wrote the video, and “Nine Ball” director Matthew Dillon Cohen shot it last month in upstate New York.

Zach Bryan recently finished a massive tour, and he’s just announced some more shows, including a headlining spot at next year’s Stagecoach Festival. Below, check out the “Oak Island” clips and his tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/17-18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/22-23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/26-27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/29-30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/03-04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/06-07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

12/12-14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/18-19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

4/25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

The Great American Bar Scene is out now on Warner.