Country Festival Stagecoach Announces 2025 Lineup With Lana Del Rey, Nelly, T-Pain, Creed, Backstreet Boys, & Goo Goo Dolls

Well, this is interesting. Stagecoach, the massive annual country festival, has just unveiled its 2025 lineup, and it features a whole lot of stuff that doesn’t fit too many strict definitions of “country music.” The bill involves a whole lot of nostalgia for Y2K-era mainstream music, and it’s also got Lana Del Rey, the lady who just headlined Coachella at the very same venue a few months ago.

Back in February, Lana Del Rey announced her plan to release a country album called Lasso. Thus far, nothing much has come of it, though some claim to hear country influence in Del Rey’s recent Quavo collab “Tough.” But Del Rey has been to Stagecoach before. This year, she joined Paul Cauthen onstage to sing “Unchained Melody.” This year’s Stagecoach was also the place where Post Malone launched what’s been a massively successful pivot to country music, playing a set of classic country covers with guest appearances from artists like Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. Expect some of Posty’s peers to try to pull from that playbook.

There are lots of narratives that you could draw from this year’s Stagecoach lineup. The headliners, for instance, are not the usual suspects. Country-rock outsider Zach Bryan will headline the first night, sharing those duties with rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll and big-voiced belter Luke Combs. Of those three, only Combs is a classic Nashville insider, and even he has a bit of an outlaw streak. Sturgill Simpson, famously an enemy of the Nashville country establishment, is in an immediate support slot. The upper lines of the bill also list Sammy Hagar and Nelly, two very different mainstream party-starters who have had a few country-crossover moments over the years. (Nelly’s set celebrates 25 years of his debut album Country Grammar, which at least has the word “country” in its title.)

The Stagecoach bill has relatively normal country names like the Brothers Osborne, Midland, and the great Ashley McBryde alongside leftfield picks like the Goo Goo Dolls and Tommy James And The Shondells. Current crossover hitmaker Shaboozey is right in the middle of the bill, and Kevin Bacon’s Bacon Brothers are on there, too.

But the real weirdness is in the “Late Night In Palomino” bucket, a spot that often features pop artists from way outside country. (This year, they had Nickelback and Wiz Khalifa.) Next year’s festival features an all-star team of T-Pain, Creed, and the Backstreet Boys, alongside Stagecoach fixtures Diplo and Guy Fieri. The listed “special guest” is the Compton Cowboys, a nonprofit that seeks to combat racial stereotypes through horse riding. That probably doesn’t mean Kendrick Lamar popping out in a Stetson and some spurs, but everything seems to be on the table these days.

Honestly, this looks pretty lit. The festival goes down 4/25-27 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. You can find all the relevant info here.