Watch Lana Del Rey Sing “Unchained Melody” With Paul Cauthen At Stagecoach Festival

Last night Lana Del Rey made a surprise appearance at the country fest Stagecoach during Paul Cauthen’s set. The duo duetted on “Unchained Melody,” the Righteous Brothers’ 1965 classic Lana covered on NBC’s Christmas At Graceland special in December and Cauthen covered with Orville Peck in 2020.

During the previous two weeks Del Rey was a headliner at this year’s Coachella, which like Stagecoach takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. She had her own surprise guests during her performances including Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, and Camila Cabello. Her new country album, Lasso, is slated for release in September. Watch Lana Del Rey’s performance with Cauthen below.

Lana also got a watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

https://twitter.com/illicitveniceb/status/1783698206309876212