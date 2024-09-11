It’s wild to think that there are new Pulp songs in 2024, but there are new Pulp songs in 2024. Right now, the all-time Britpop greats are playing their first run of North American shows in 12 years, and they’ve been debuting new music at recent gigs. Pulp’s set at Finland’s Flow Festival featured the live debut of “A Sunset,” the song that Jarvis Cocker and his late bandmate Richard Hawley released a couple of years earlier. Earlier this week, they unveiled “Spike Island” in Chicago. And last night, Pulp brought another new song to the stage in Toronto.

Pulp played two sets of encores last night at the Toronto venue HISTORY. They ended the first set with “Common People,” and they started the second by debuting a new song. Cocker introduced the track by saying, “This is the first time this song has ever been heard by human beings.” He said that it’s called “My Sex,” and while I couldn’t make out many of the lyrics, that title means that Cocker is back to singing about one of his favorite things. The song is a low, tense boil with a lot of string and keyboard action, and I hope we get to hear a recorded version soon. Watch some fan footage below.

NEW PULP SONG (sorry Mark I did film) pic.twitter.com/69J7q2qWEC — ester (@kIopptimistic) September 11, 2024

Pulp play HISTORY again today; maybe they’ll have another song to debut.