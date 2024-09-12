Next month, we’ll get to hear words from a wishing well, the debut album from Brooklyn-via-Brazil indie rockers Shower Curtain. So far we’ve heard the singles “edgar” and “wish u well,” and we liked both very much. Today, we get another one called “benadryl man.”

“benadryl man” sees Shower Curtain lean into their grungy and shoegaze influences, interspersing vocalist Victoria Winter’s vocals with blasts of fuzzy, overdubbed guitar — and violin and cello! — that mirror the track’s anxiety-ridden themes: “I’m alone in this house, no one’s coming to check me out/ Because every time I go to bed, there’s a man sitting on the edge.” Sounds like maybe too much Benadryl, indeed.

Listen to “benadryl man” below.

words from a wishing well is out 10/18 on Angel Tapes/Fire Talk.