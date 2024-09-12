New York underground rap great ELUCID, one half of the dynamic duo Armand Hammer, is busy these days. In the last few weeks, ELUCID appeared on “Remains,” the newest single from Hemlock Ernst, the indie-rap alter-ego of Future Islands leader Samuel T. Herring. He also collaborated with experimental jazz quartet ØKSE on their stirring single “Skopje.” Next month, ELUCID will release his new solo album REVELATOR, which is shaping up to be something special.

ELUCID co-produced much of REVELATOR with avant-garde electronic musician Jon Nellen, and jazz bassist Luke Stewart appears on multiple tracks. We’ve already posted “INSTANT TRANSFER,” one of the LP’s collaborations with ELUCID’s Armand Hammer partner billy woods, and “SLUM OF A DISREGARD.” Today, ELUCID shares the new track “THE WORLD IS DOG.” I don’t think the song has anything to do with Chat Pile’s “I Am Dog Now,” but I love the idea of these different uncompromising acts using the same title scheme at the same time.

“THE WORLD IS DOG” is a jagged, intense burst of rap expressionism, and Jon Nellen’s production builds a tower of skronk-hiss noise on a classic breakbeat foundation. In a press release, ELUCID says that the track, which was inspired by Miles Davis, came out of his first session with Nellen and that it established the album’s “sonic identity and a practice in striving for intensity.” Below, listen to “THE WORLD IS DOG” and check out ELUCID’s just-announced tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/06 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival, fabric

11/07 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who?

1/12 – Easthampton, MA @ Daily Operation

1/16 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

1/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

1/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

1/24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

1/31 – Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House

2/01 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

2/03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

2/04 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

2/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Cellar

2/06 – London, UK @ Cafe Oto

2/07 – Paris, France @ Pop Up

2/08 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

2/10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

2/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

3/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts

3/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

3/23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/01 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

REVELATOR is out 10/11 on Fat Possum.