Britney Spears Appreciates Sabrina Carpenter’s Shoutout But Thinks Her VMAs Performance Was Weird

On Wednesday, a lot of musicians gave grandiose performances at the VMAs, such as Chappell Roan, Katy Perry, and Eminem. Another artist to do so was Sabrina Carpenter, and Britney Spears had some thoughts about it.

Carpenter did a medley of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and “Espresso,” and Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again” played in the background at one point. “Did you guys watch the VMAs? I didn’t watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter,” Spears said in her Instagram Story, continuing:

Why is she kissing an alien on stage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? Like, that was weird. But I also thought that the whole thing was kind of weird altogether, but after watching that, I took a really long bath. And I actually color. I’m into coloring right now. I like to color and I like to trace the pictures and then go back over it… this Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kinda cool, because I forget I’m famous sometimes because I’m a mom, I’m kind of old, blah blah blah. But I thought it was kind of cool, this Sabrina girl, Carpenter. She said something, I was like “Thanks, that’s cool!” She made me cool.

Watch below.