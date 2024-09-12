Sabrina Carpenter has been on a roll since April’s “Espresso,” which was followed by the just-as-great “Please Please Please.” Last month, she released her highly anticipated album Short N’ Sweet, with the infectious opener “Taste” as the last single. Tonight the pop star performed a medley of those three songs at the VMAs.

Carpenter began by singing “Please Please Please” while sitting on a diamond hanging from the ceiling. After singing only a few lines, the diamond lowered and she stepped onto the stage, launching into “Taste” and flirting with an astronaut and then kissing an alien, before catapulting straight into “Espresso.”

The hype for Short N’ Sweet has only snowballed since the “Taste” video showed the singer and Jenna Ortega fighting and kissing, plus she’s been unveiling bonus tracks. Travis Scott’s label is even disputing Short N’ Sweet beating his LP to #1 on the charts. Watch her performance below.