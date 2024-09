Last year, Frost Children unveiled the two albums SPEED RUN and Hearth Room. The eccentric duo collaborated with Danny Brown last month, and on Friday they announced an EP with Haru Nemuri titled Soul Kiss. The unsettling, zippy single “Daijoubu Desu” is out now. Listen below.

Soul Kiss EP by Frost Children & Haru Nemuri

Soul Kiss is out 10/4 on True Panther.